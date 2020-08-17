LSU will host Mississippi State on Sept. 26, the first week of the 2020 season.

The Southeastern Conference announced all the league's Week 1 opponents at on SEC Network, and every team's full schedule will be released at 6 p.m.

The SEC's 10-game, league-only schedule is set to begin on Sept. 26. LSU will play its standard West Division opponents, and the Tigers added a home game with Missouri and a road game with Vanderbilt to fill out the schedule.

LSU has played Mississippi State in its first conference game in five seasons since 2010. LSU was 3-2 in those games. The last time they met in the first SEC game, Mississippi State beat LSU 37-7 in Starkville in 2017.

Click here to see how to follow the full schedule release live.

LSU football schedule release: How to watch, listen, follow live LSU football fans will find out Monday afternoon when the Tigers will play their 10 opponents this season.

SEC's Week 1 matchups

Mississippi State at LSU

Alabama at Missouri

Florida at Ole Miss

Georgia at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

LSU safety Kary Vincent becomes second Tiger to opt out football season, will prepare for NFL LSU safety Kary Vincent has become the second Tigers player to opt out of the upcoming football season due to concerns with the coronavirus pa…

Southland Conference postpones all fall sports, will pursue playing in the spring The Southland Conference has postponed its fall sports, the league announced Thursday, joining other college leagues that have postponed athle…