LSU will host Mississippi State on Sept. 26, the first week of the 2020 season.
The Southeastern Conference announced all the league's Week 1 opponents at on SEC Network, and every team's full schedule will be released at 6 p.m.
The SEC's 10-game, league-only schedule is set to begin on Sept. 26. LSU will play its standard West Division opponents, and the Tigers added a home game with Missouri and a road game with Vanderbilt to fill out the schedule.
LSU has played Mississippi State in its first conference game in five seasons since 2010. LSU was 3-2 in those games. The last time they met in the first SEC game, Mississippi State beat LSU 37-7 in Starkville in 2017.
LSU football fans will find out Monday afternoon when the Tigers will play their 10 opponents this season.
SEC's Week 1 matchups
- Mississippi State at LSU
- Alabama at Missouri
- Florida at Ole Miss
- Georgia at Arkansas
- Kentucky at Auburn
- Tennessee at South Carolina
- Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
