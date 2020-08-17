lsutigerstadium.adv_HS_001
LSU's Tiger Stadium and its end zone signage sits illuminated late Tuesday night, February 20, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU will host Mississippi State on Sept. 26, the first week of the 2020 season.

The Southeastern Conference announced all the league's Week 1 opponents at on SEC Network, and every team's full schedule will be released at 6 p.m.

The SEC's 10-game, league-only schedule is set to begin on Sept. 26. LSU will play its standard West Division opponents, and the Tigers added a home game with Missouri and a road game with Vanderbilt to fill out the schedule.

LSU has played Mississippi State in its first conference game in five seasons since 2010. LSU was 3-2 in those games. The last time they met in the first SEC game, Mississippi State beat LSU 37-7 in Starkville in 2017.

SEC's Week 1 matchups

  • Mississippi State at LSU
  • Alabama at Missouri
  • Florida at Ole Miss
  • Georgia at Arkansas
  • Kentucky at Auburn
  • Tennessee at South Carolina
  • Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

