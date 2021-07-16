LSU sophomore outfielder Mitchell Sanford has entered the NCAA transfer portal, his mother confirmed Friday afternoon.

Sanford became one of LSU's primary backups last season. He played in 36 games with 12 starts before a back injury during the NCAA regional ended his season.

Sanford finished the year batting .268 (19 for 71) with one home run and 11 RBIs. He also threw out a runner at home plate from right field.

With the decision, Sanford became the fourth LSU player who received playing time last season to enter the transfer portal. He joined sophomore infielder Zach Arnold, freshman pitcher Theo Millas and senior pitcher Brandon Kaminer. Freshman pitcher Brooks Rice, who didn't play because of an injury, also entered the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, LSU added its fifth transfer this offseason Friday afternoon with the addition of right-handed pitcher Bryce Collins, who followed coach Jay Johnson from Arizona.

Sanford, a Berwick native, played in nine games with four starts during his freshman season, which was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

By entering the transfer portal after the July 1 deadline, he will have to obtain a waiver to immediately play next season. Though rare, players who enter the portal can remove their names and stay at their current schools.