MINNEAPOLIS — Retiring WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles is going out on a high note.
The former LSU star was announced as the recipient of the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award on Friday.
Fowles played her final game for Minnesota on Sunday to end a 15-year pro career.
Fowles, who is the WNBA’s all-time leading rebounder, is the second Lynx player to receive the honor. The first was Teresa Edwards in 2004. It is the first time Fowles has won the award.
The league’s sportsmanship award was named after Perrot following her death in 1999 from cancer. A guard for the Houston Comets, Perrot helped that franchise win the first two WNBA titles in 1997 and 1998.