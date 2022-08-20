Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Saturday marks 15 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 15, Matt Flynn:
15 Matt Flynn
QB, 2004-07
No other LSU national championship quarterback had to wait as long for his shot at glory as Matt Mauck.
But once he got his chance, he capitalized on it by leading the Tigers to the top in the craziest college football season ever.
Born in 1985, Flynn was the son of former Baylor quarterback Alvin Flynn. He arrived at LSU in 2003 to a crowded quarterback room, redshirting with JaMarcus Russell as another Matt, Matt Mauck, led the Tigers to the national championship with Marcus Randall as the backup.
Mostly seeing action as a holder on place kicks his first two seasons, Flynn was thrust into a starting role for the 2005 Chick-fil-A Bowl against Miami (Florida). Russell was injured in LSU’s 34-14 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and didn’t make the bowl trip for disciplinary reasons, leaving the job to Flynn as the No. 10-ranked Tigers took on the No. 9 Hurricanes. It looked like a tough spot for LSU, but Flynn was brilliant. He earned MVP honors as he threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 39 more yards in a 40-3 rout.
It was back to a reserve role in 2006 for Flynn as Russell returned and led LSU to an 11-2 record and a No. 3 final ranking. But when Russell left early for the NFL, becoming the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Oakland Raiders, the starting job was finally Flynn’s after beating out sophomore phenom Ryan Perrilloux.
“It’s been a long road,” Flynn said on the eve of the 2007 season. “I didn’t really come here not expecting to play, but I’ve got my chance now and I can’t ask for a better opportunity.
“This has a chance to be one of the best teams we’ve ever had at LSU.”
The Tigers had three other first-round draft picks besides Russell, but LSU still returned a veteran team with 15 starters and 23 seniors. Flynn was the steadying force. Despite a midseason 43-37 triple-overtime loss at Kentucky, Flynn took LSU into Alabama for a showdown with national championship implications against a No. 18-ranked Crimson Tide team looking better than expected under first-year coach Nick Saban. Flynn went 24 of 44 for career-high 353 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions as the Tigers outpunched the Crimson Tide 41-34.
The Tigers would lose their regular-season finale to Arkansas 50-48, again in triple overtime, but Flynn was brave. In and out of the locker room with a separated shoulder, he was throwing to the bitter end but had to sit out the SEC Championship Game against Tennessee. He watched as Perrilloux earned MVP honors as LSU ground out a 21-14 win, then watched again as No. 1 Missouri lost to Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game and No. 2 West Virginia was stunned by Pittsburgh 13-9. That and LSU’s win vaulted the Tigers from No. 7 in the BCS standings to No. 2 and into the national championship game matchup with Ohio State in New Orleans.
Flynn was back for the title bout. He saved some of his best stuff for last. The Tigers shook off an early 10-0 deficit thanks in large part to Flynn, who threw a then-LSU bowl record four touchdowns in a 38-24 victory.
“There were some trying times,” Flynn said. “I stuck it out. I’ve said it before I wouldn’t have given up this one year for four years starting somewhere else. This is a great end.”
The Green Bay Packers drafted Flynn in the seventh round in 2008. Again, he had to be patient, spending four seasons as Aaron Rodgers’ backup before signing a big contract with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. Flynn eventually got edged out there by Russell Wilson and retired in 2014 after spending time with the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders and again with Green Bay.
CAREER STATS
Year G-GS Att. Comp. Yards TDs INTs
2004 12-0 10 4 99 1 0
2005 13-1 48 27 457 7 1
2006 13-0 20 12 133 2 1
2007 12-12 359 202 2,407 21 11
TOTALS 49-13 437 245 3,096 31 13