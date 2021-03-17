LSU jumper JuVaughn Harrison picked up another award to add to an already-lengthy list of accomplishments Wednesday afternoon.
Harrison was named the men's indoor national field athlete of the year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The award came after he won the high jump and long jump competitions at the NCAA indoor championships last weekend in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He is the first male athlete to sweep both titles in the same indoor meet.
The native of Huntsville, Alabama, set personal-record marks in both — taking the high jump at 7 feet, 6½ inches and the long jump with a best of 27-8¾ in a span of two hours.
The long jump mark tied him for eighth on the world's all-time list and also tied for third in U.S. history.
He also won both events on the same day at the SEC championships on Feb. 26.
Doubling up is nothing new to Harrison, who in 2019 became the first male athlete in the 98-year history of the NCAA outdoor championships to win both events in the same meet.
He competed in seven events during the 2021 indoor season and won six times with one second-place finish.
He is the first male field athlete in LSU history to win the award and only the second in program history to win it after Xavier Carter won the track award in 2006.