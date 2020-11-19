Another LSU football game is in jeopardy after Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Thursday his team needs the results of its latest coronavirus tests to ensure the Razorbacks can host LSU this weekend.
Pittman said Arkansas currently has enough available players to meet Southeastern Conference requirements, but the tests Arkansas took Thursday will determine if the Razorbacks stay above the threshold.
The SEC mandates teams have a minimum of 53 available scholarship players, including at least one quarterback, four defensive linemen and seven offensive linemen. Pittman didn't specify how many Arkansas players are out.
"We're going to play Saturday as of right now," Pittman said. "We have a test that we took today that gets back tomorrow. I'm going to just tell you the truth. We're running thin."
If Arkansas can't play, three LSU games will have been postponed this season. The SEC moved LSU’s game against Florida to Dec. 12, the conference’s built-in open date, because of coronavirus cases within the Gators’ program.
LSU also had its last game, scheduled against Alabama, postponed because a small number of coronavirus cases and subsequent contact tracing forced LSU below the SEC requirements. Most of LSU’s players returned this week, coach Ed Orgeron said.
Arkansas had two staff members and at least one player test positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The results put other players and staff members in the conference’s mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Early this week, Arkansas didn't expect the coronavirus cases to affect the game against LSU. Pittman said Wednesday his team had adequate numbers.
Pittman, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, maintained Thursday his team sits above the threshold and wants to play LSU, but Arkansas first needs to review its latest round of coronavirus tests. The team will receive the results Friday.
"We want to play the game," Pittman said. "But you have to have adequate numbers to play the game, and we are thin. If we have a good test tomorrow, then by golly we're going to play the game."
If Arkansas can’t play, LSU will sit idle for the third-straight weekend. The Tigers began the month with an open date.