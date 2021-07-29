Cam Thomas was one of the elite group of players invited to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the NBA draft.

Brooklyn is where Thomas is going to stay.

The former LSU shooting guard was selected Thursday night by the Nets with the 27th pick of the first round.

Joined by LSU coach Will Wade and members of his family for the draft, Thomas flashed the purple and gold lining of his maroon jacket as he headed up to the stage.

A highly regarded five-star prospect from Oak Hill (Virginia) Academy, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Thomas lived up to his billing as a prolific scorer.

He led the Southeastern Conference and ranked fourth nationally with 23.0 points per game to earn first-team All-SEC honors. His 22 20-point games were the most last season by a Division I freshman. And his scoring average was fourth best by a first-year LSU player behind only three of the Tigers’ all-time greats: Pete Maravich (43.8 points per game, 1967-68), Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (30.2 ppg, 1988-89) and Bob Pettit (25.5 ppg, 1951-52).

“He’s the best scorer in the draft,” Wade said before the draft. “He was a scorer in AAU ball, he was a scorer in high school, he was a scorer in college.

“Being able to draw fouls and getting to the free-throw line like he does certainly translates as well. Some of the rules in the NBA are more favorable to him, so that will be to his advantage.”

Thomas worked out for at least three teams since declaring for the draft in April: the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.

During a teleconference July 14 after a workout with Golden State, Thomas was asked by reporters about his deep range off the dribble.

“Off the dribble, off the catch, people are really impressed by my range and how well I shoot the ball,” Thomas said. “The feedback I've been getting is that I shoot the ball really well.”

Thomas is 16th LSU player to be drafted in the first round and the first since 2016, when Ben Simmons went with the No. 1 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I’m excited for Cam,” Wade said. “He came here with the mindset to do anything possible to be a one-and-done player and reach his dream of being a first-round draft pick.

“Anytime you’re close to someone and they’re able to see their dream come true, it’s an exciting time for your program.”

Two other former LSU players were hoping to hear their names called Thursday night in the two-round NBA draft: point guard Javonte Smart and forward Trendon Watford. Both were likely to be drafted in the second round.

Advocate sportswriter Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.