Playing its first series without junior starter Jaden Hill this weekend, LSU will list “TBA” alongside its Sunday pitcher, waiting to decide who starts until after the first two games against Kentucky.

The Tigers intend to choose between freshmen Garrett Edwards, Will Hellmers and Blake Money, but coach Paul Mainieri said he doesn’t want to reserve one of them and lose a game because LSU used someone else out of the bullpen Friday or Saturday.

“If one of those guys can help us have a better chance to win a game earlier, we want to make sure that person is available,” Mainieri said. “After we're done with the first two ballgames, we'll see who's available, and that person will be the starting pitcher for Sunday.”

LSU will play for the first time this season without a named third starter after the ulnar collateral ligament in Hill's right elbow tore last weekend, a season-ending injury that requires Tommy John surgery.

As LSU reshuffles its starting rotation, previously one of the most stable parts of its team, redshirt junior AJ Labas will move into the Saturday role. Junior Landon Marceaux will remain the Friday night starter.

“Nothing changes,” Labas said. “It's one day forward. I've got to keep the guys in the game.”

Edwards, Money and Hellmers have all flashed their potential at times this season, showing why they may fill the starting rotation in the future.

Edwards owns a 2.93 ERA and pitched two scoreless innings Tuesday night. Money allowed three runs over 4 ⅔ innings last weekend after Hill’s injury. Hellmers has a 1.69 ERA in four midweek starts.

“These guys are ready,” senior pitcher Devin Fontenot said. “You can tell each game they're getting more and more comfortable and more and more confident in themselves. Whoever gets the ball I think is going to get the job done for us.”