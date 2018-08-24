The LSU basketball team will open its 2018-19 Southeastern Conference schedule with back-to-back outings against two of the league-record eight teams that earned spots in the NCAA tournament last March.
The SEC announced Friday that LSU, which was 18-15 overall and 8-10 in the league in Will Wade's first season leading the program, will host Alabama on Jan. 8 and visit Arkansas on Jan. 12 to begin an arduous 18-game journey to the SEC tournament in mid-March.
Alabama and Arkansas are the first two of 12 games the Tigers will play against SEC teams that participated in the NCAA tournament last season.
LSU also plays at Alabama (March 2) and will host Arkansas (Feb. 2). Wade's team will also meet Texas A&M at home (Feb. 26) and away (Jan. 30) as the three foes Tigers play on a home-and-home basis each season.
The other six games against NCAA participants from a year ago are at Missouri (Jan. 26), Auburn (Feb. 9), at Kentucky (Feb. 12), Florida (Feb. 20), Tennessee (Feb. 23) and at Florida (March 6).
Television information and tip times for the SEC slate and nonconference games will be announced by the league at a later date.
The Tigers, 14-4 at home last season, were 6-3 in conference play in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, winning their final six games after dropping their first three.
This year, they will play Alabama, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt at home.
The Tigers will travel to face Alabama, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Missouri.
LSU announced its 13-game nonconference schedule earlier this summer.
The Tigers will open the season on Nov. 6 against Southeastern in the Maravich Center and will also host UNC Greensboro (Nov. 9), Memphis (Nov. 13), Louisiana Tech (Nov. 16), Incarnate Word (Dec. 9), Furman (Dec. 21) and UL-Monroe (Dec. 28).
The Tigers will also play in the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando (Nov. 22-23 and 25), at Houston (Dec. 12) and vs. St. Mary's in Las Vegas (Dec. 15).
The eight-team AdvoCare Invitational field includes NCAA champion Villanova, Florida State, Charleston, Oklahoma State, UAB, Memphis and Canisius.
In addition to Villanova, Florida State and Charleston made the NCAA tournament field with Florida State reaching the Elite Eight before being eliminated.
In a bit of a scheduling quirk, LSU will play just one game in an 18-day stretch after facing Furman on Dec. 21.
The Tigers will meet UL-Monroe on Dec. 28 and not play again until opening SEC play against Alabama on Jan. 8.
LSU won’t be in action on the conference’s first playing date (Jan. 5) because the Tigers aren't participating in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for the second year in a row.
The other SEC teams not playing in the challenge are Missouri, Auburn and Mississippi State.
LSU will face Missouri and Auburn will match up with Mississippi State on Jan. 26 when the other 10 SEC schools are squaring off with the Big 12 teams.
2018-19 LSU schedule
TV and tip times to be determined
NOVEMBER
Date Opponent
Tue., 6 Southeastern
Fri., 9 UNC Greensboro
Tue., 13 Memphis
Fri., 16 Louisiana Tech
Thu., 22 College of Charleston*
Fri., 23 Florida State or UAB*
Sun., 25 TBA*
*AdvoCare Invitational (Orlando Fla.)
DECEMBER
Sat., 1 Grambling
Sun., 9 Incarnate Word
Wed., 12 at Houston
Sat., 15 vs. St. Mary's**
**at T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
Fri., 21 Furman
Fri., 28 UL-Monroe
JANUARY
Tue., 8 Alabama
Sat., 12 at Arkansas
Tue., 15 at Ole Miss
Sat., 19 South Carolina
Wed., 23 Georgia
Sat., 26 at Missouri
Wed., 30 at Texas A&M
FEBRUARY
Sat., 2 Arkansas
Wed., 6 at Mississippi State
Sat., 9 Auburn
Tue., 12 at Kentucky
Sat., 16 at Georgia
Wed., 20 Florida
Sat., 23 Tennessee
Tue., 26 Texas A&M
MARCH
Sat., 2 at Alabama
Wed., 6 at Florida
Sat., 9 Vanderbilt
Wed., 13-Sun., 17 SEC tournament
at Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)