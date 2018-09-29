It rained in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. It’s never supposed to rain in Tiger Stadium on a football Saturday, the myth of myths when it comes to LSU football.

It added an air of damp gloom to a rare September game between LSU and Ole Miss, not that there wasn’t gloom already. It was unfortunately in plentiful supply after the shooting and death early Friday morning of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims.

Sims’ tragic death muted the unveiling of the Billy Cannon statue in the stadium’s west plaza on Friday night and required a moment of silence before Saturday’s kickoff between the Tigers and Rebels. On Halloween night 1959, Cannon, who died in May, ran to glory and the Heisman Trophy and cemented his place as the brightest star in the LSU football galaxy, perhaps forever.

Maybe the Sims tragedy, along with the first Ole Miss-LSU game played without Cannon since that magical run, added a bit of perspective, too, a reminder that even an annual scrap between ancient rivals like the Tigers and Rebels is still just a game, played by college kids who should have 60 years worth ahead of them. Like the surviving members of LSU’s 1958 national champions who were honored on the field, in the rain, at halftime.

A two-way player because of the substitution rules of his day, Cannon would have liked that LSU took a 7-3 lead after its first touchdown in the first quarter (the same score of the 1959 game) and the goal line stand in the south end zone that made Ole Miss settle for a field goal just before halftime. He probably would also have approved at the numbers on the side of the LSU helmets which disappeared after the 1971 season to be replaced by the early version of the now ubiquitous tiger head logo.

He certainly would have liked the way the Tigers answered the Rebels’ early field goal with 28 unanswered points, taking advantage of a porous and undisciplined Ole Miss defense that would have made legendary Ole Miss coach Johnny Vaught sick in his hat.

Yes, LSU went through its typical mid-game swoon, when the Tigers’ early focus begins to wander like a 6-year old tee ball player picking clovers in the outfield. Ole Miss scored a touchdown to pull within 28-13 with 3:45 left in the third to make a game of what should not have been a game, following a script played out by Miami in the season opener and Louisiana Tech last week.

While the complete 60-minute effort continues to elude the Tigers like the mythical seven cities of gold, it doesn’t mean LSU’s game overall was not golden. After the Ole Miss touchdown to make it a 15-point game, the Tigers suppressed the rebellion by outscoring the visitors 17-3 the rest of the way for a 45-16 decision.

It wasn’t, of course, quite the 62-7 beatdown Alabama laid on Ole Miss two weeks earlier, but aside from losing the turnover battle 2-1 it probably did Ed Orgeron’s heart good.

Orgeron downplayed the Ole Miss angle during the week, but there is no doubt the burly Cajun was happy to put the hammer down on the program that fired him in 2007 after three seasons in Oxford. Granted, they were three pretty rough years — Ole Miss won a grand total of three Southeastern Conference games under O — although the talent he recruited set up successor Houston Nutt for back-to-back nine-wins seasons that wound up with pre-CFP Cotton Bowl victories. It bettered the 38-21 score LSU beat Ole Miss by when Orgeron was the interim coach in 2016, and paired with the 40-24 win in Oxford this past makes him a highly satisfying 3-0 against his former employer. The 35-yard bootleg touchdown run by Joe Burrow, who piled up just shy of 400 yards total offense (292 passing, 96 rushing, four touchdowns) was a bit of a facial.

Another thing sure to satisfy Orgeron: just enough teachable moments to give him some points of emphasis for practice this week as LSU’s schedule ratchets up. Florida awaits in Gainesville, with its own creaky offense but a rugged defense, followed by games against Georgia and Mississippi State before the open date preceding the Alabama game.

The only thing that might have made it a better night overall for the Tigers? If they’d taken a knee after the Burrow touchdown, to keep the score 44-16, with the 44 reflecting Sims’ number.