John Emery Jr. took a handoff Saturday on second-and-1 and snuck through the line of scrimmage.

As he made Emery way to the next level of the defense, senior safety Joe Foucha lunged at him. Emery kept running. He broke the tackle, leaving Foucha on the grass behind him, and sprinted across the field.

The run was one highlight of a live contact period Saturday afternoon, the eighth day of spring practice. LSU held a 20-minute open period, showing the entirety of 11-on-11 drills between the first-team offense and defense.

Emery appears to be carving out a critical role in LSU’s offense after missing last season because of academic ineligibility. He took the majority of first-team reps at running back, occasionally relieved by sophomore Corey Kiner. LSU will also have Penn State transfer Noah Cain in the fall.

Already thin at cornerback, LSU loses a starter for the rest of spring practice Senior LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse will miss the rest of spring practice with a Jones fracture in his foot, head coach Brian Kelly…

“It's really about John being in a better place mentally than it is physically,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “I think he's not as distracted. He's focused on what's most important, and what is most important is academics and football. I'm really proud of the progress that he's made in my short time here. I think we're going to see him play for us this fall because of that.”

During the 11-on-11 period, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels took first-team reps at quarterback. LSU will tailor its offense to whoever wins the job, and with Daniels, that means more designed runs.

The first play was a quarterback draw. Daniels ran to the left, cut up the sideline and picked up a first down. He later took off up the middle near the red zone, showing off his ability to stress defenses with his legs.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

As a passer, Daniels’ throws had a tight spiral. He has enough arm strength to push the ball to the outside, but most of his passes were too high for the receivers.

With a freshman left tackle, LSU's offensive line begins to take shape Brian Kelly had seen only one practice at the time, making most of his observations based on offseason workouts. But when asked earlier this s…

Early enrollee Walker Howard took second-team quarterback reps. He ended practice by throwing a long touchdown to UL transfer Kyren Lacy, who beat a walk-on cornerback down the sideline.

LSU’s other quarterbacks ran alongside Howard toward the end zone, celebrating, with sixth-year senior Myles Brennan wrapping his arm around the freshman.

The first-team defensive personnel remained consistent. At one point, sophomore linebacker Greg Penn III broke up a pass near the sideline.

Four players were at practice but did not wear full pads: junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, sophomore safety Major Burns, freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan and sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech.

Nine players were not seen: senior cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, junior cornerback Raydarious Jones, junior linebacker Antoine Sampah, sophomore outside linebacker Phillip Webb, fifth-year senior defensive end Soni Fonua, senior defensive end Jarell Cherry, junior offensive lineman Anthony Bradford, junior offensive lineman Thomas Perry and freshman defensive end Quency Wiggins.