Division I college basketball players may have to take a step or so back to make a 3-point basket in the 2019-20 season.
The NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee on Friday proposed moving the 3-point line of 20 feet, 9 inches to the international distance of 22-1¾ — an increase of 16¾ inches.
If the committee’s recommendation is approved by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel on June 5, the rule would go into effect for the upcoming season. Division II and III schools would make the change for the 2020-21 season.
The change was proposed after the committee received positive feedback from the annual rules survey and from coaches whose teams competed in the 2018 and 2019 NITs, in which the longer 3-point distance was used.
The committee cited the following rationale for extending the line:
• Making the lane more available for dribble/drive plays from the perimeter.
• Slowing the trend of the 3-point shot becoming too prevalent in men’s college basketball by making the shot more challenging, while at the same time keeping the shot an integral part of the game.
• Assisting in offensive spacing by requiring the defense to cover more of the court.
“After gathering information over the last two seasons, we feel it’s time to make the change,” committee chair and Colorado coach Tad Boyle said in a statement.
“Freedom of movement in the game remains important, and we feel this will open up the game. We believe this will remove some of the congestion on the way to the basket.”
According to the NCAA, teams in the 2019 NIT averaged 23.1 field goal attempts from behind the arc, compared to 22.8 3-point attempts in the regular season.
The 3-point shooting percentage in the 2019 NIT was 33.0 percent compared with the regular-season average of 35.2.
The line was last moved before the 2008-09 season when it went from 19-9 to 20-9. Shooting percentages initially went down, but they crept back up to previous levels in subsequent seasons.
In another proposed change, the rules committee recommended resetting the shot clock at 20 seconds after an offensive rebound if the ball hits the rim. This was another experimental rule used in the 2019 NIT.
The proposal was made to enhance the pace of the game; the committee decided a full 30-second shot clock is not needed because the offensive team is already in the front court after securing the rebound.
In other proposals:
• The committee recommended players be assessed a Flagrant 2 technical foul and ejected if they use derogatory language about an opponent’s race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disability.
• The committee recommended allowing coaches to call live-ball timeouts in the last two-minutes of the second half and last two minutes of any overtime period.
Currently, coaches aren’t allowed to call any live-ball timeouts.
• The committee recommended that during the last two minutes of the second half or the last two minutes of any overtime, instant replay review can be used if a basket interference or goaltending call has been made.
The last proposed change wouldn’t have made a difference in the LSU-Kentucky game played in February.
That's because no call was made by officials on a possible basket interference by Kavell Bigby-Williams, who tipped in Skylar Mays’ miss at the buzzer for a 73-71 win.