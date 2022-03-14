No. 3-seeded LSU will play its first-round NCA tournament game against No. 14 seed Jackson State at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the school announced Monday.
The other first-round game between No. 6 seed Ohio State and the winner of Thursday’s First Four game between Missouri State and Florida State will start at 1:30 p.m. in the PMAC.
Both games will be broadcast on ESPNU. The winners of those games will play Monday at a time to be announced.
Missouri State and Florida State will play at 8 p.m. Thursday in the PMAC on ESPN2.
LSU also announced that tickets for the games will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at LSUtix.net.
LSU (25-5) is hosting first- and second-round NCAA tournament games for the first time since 2014 and making its first appearance in the tournament since 2018, also the last time LSU won a tournament game.