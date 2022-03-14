BR.lsuwomenselectionshow.031422 08 mw.JPG

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, center, dances with her team before the start of the NCAA tournament selection show at a watch party at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

No. 3-seeded LSU will play its first-round NCA tournament game against No. 14 seed Jackson State at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the school announced Monday.

The other first-round game between No. 6 seed Ohio State and the winner of Thursday’s First Four game between Missouri State and Florida State will start at 1:30 p.m. in the PMAC.

Both games will be broadcast on ESPNU. The winners of those games will play Monday at a time to be announced.

Missouri State and Florida State will play at 8 p.m. Thursday in the PMAC on ESPN2.

LSU also announced that tickets for the games will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at LSUtix.net.

LSU (25-5) is hosting first- and second-round NCAA tournament games for the first time since 2014 and making its first appearance in the tournament since 2018, also the last time LSU won a tournament game.