Bethune-Cookman second baseman Colton Olasin (2) looks on as Bethune-Cookman shortstop Matthew Garcia (4) leaps over LSU pinch hitter Josh Pearson (39) after the out, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: Missouri at LSU

WHEN: Noon, Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

Online: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: Both teams are unranked by Collegiate Baseball.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — RHP Sam Dutton (0-1, 1.90 ERA); Missouri — RHP Austin Marozas (1-1, 6.11 ERA)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU recently has made the decision to lead off with Josh Pearson, showcasing the depth of the roster. Will that continue in the final game of the series? Pearson went 0 for 4 in the first game against Missouri, but he was hit by a pitch. 

