WHO: Missouri at LSU
WHEN: Noon, Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
Online: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: Both teams are unranked by Collegiate Baseball.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — RHP Sam Dutton (0-1, 1.90 ERA); Missouri — RHP Austin Marozas (1-1, 6.11 ERA)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU recently has made the decision to lead off with Josh Pearson, showcasing the depth of the roster. Will that continue in the final game of the series? Pearson went 0 for 4 in the first game against Missouri, but he was hit by a pitch.