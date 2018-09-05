Metal detectors will be used at six gates of Tiger Stadium this season as part of a pilot program to prepare for a conference-wide requirement of full-stadium coverage by the year 2020, LSU said in a released statement Wednesday.
Fifteen metal detectors will be used from gates 23 through 28 at every hoome game this season, the school said, and LSU has plans to have full-stadium coverage by 2019.
"Providing a safe environment along with creating a great fan experience is what we are striving for," LSU Associate Athletic Director for Communications Michael Bonnette said in a statement. "This year's pilot program using 15 metal detectors gives us an opportunity to educate our fans on what the process will be like when entering Tiger Stadium in the future."
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the 2020 initiative on June 1 at spring meetings, and the recommendation to add metal detectors came from a working group of eight members led by LSU President F. King Alexander.
LSU opens at home this Saturday at 6 p.m. against Southeastern.