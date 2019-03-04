Javonte Smart proved to be more than just a placeholder in the LSU lineup when Tremont Waters was out.
Forced into a starting role for three games because of an undisclosed injury to Waters, Smart scored a career-high 29 points against Tennessee on Feb. 23. He followed that up with a pair of performances that allowed him to capture Southeastern Conference freshman of the week honors as announced Monday by the league office.
Smart averaged 18 points, four rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals last week. He scored 17 points with seven rebounds three assists and three steals Tuesday in a 66-55 home victory over Texas A&M. The Tigers then went to Alabama on Saturday where Smart scored 19 points with four assists and two steals in a 74-69 win over the Crimson Tide.
Overall, Smart has raised his scoring average from 10.2 to 11.4 points per game over the past three games.
Smart's teammate Naz Reid was also named SEC freshman of the week on Feb. 11.
The Tigers (24-5, 14-2 SEC) head Wednesday to Florida (17-12, 9-7) for their final regular-season road game. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.