In a radio interview Tuesday morning with 104.5 ESPN's Off the Bench, head coach Ed Orgeron touched on a topic a bit more personal than his usual, weekly rundown of LSU's offensive and defensive lines: self-perseverance and hard work.

Orgeron, who now holds a National Championship title and a key to Tiger Stadium, says his family couldn't afford LSU football tickets when he was younger.

Orgeron recalled a particular Monday in high school where other students were talking about how much fun they'd had at Saturday's LSU game. He says he went home and asked his father why they couldn't attend.

His dad's response? "Boy, we can't afford that. But let me tell you something: You keep on working and you won't need a ticket into Tiger Stadium."

Orgeron says he often thinks about that conversation with father and uses it as motivation, especially when he looks down at his key ring.

"It's pushed me to work hard and achieve great things."

Orgeron was also asked in the interview if he had any advice for first-year football coaches.

"Go to work early, make some coffee, say 'Yes sir' and go to bed late."

Listen to the full interview here.

Harvard grad transfer Liam Shanahan may play center at LSU, Ed Orgeron says Harvard graduate transfer Liam Shanahan has been taking snaps at center, a position of need for LSU, and Tigers coach Ed Orgeron spoke Tuesday…