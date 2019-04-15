After losing three games last week, LSU baseball fell out of the top 10 in all but one poll.

LSU's previous ranking is in parentheses.

— Perfect Game: 10 (8)

— USA Today Coaches: 14 (8)

— D1 Baseball: 14 (9)

— Baseball America 15 (12)

— Collegiate Baseball: 15 (8)

The Tigers (24-13, 9-6 Southeastern Conference) lost on Tuesday at Southern, then again twice at Missouri. They fell a game behind Mississippi State for first place in the SEC Western Division.

LSU left the weekend with injuries to three key players — pitcher Zack Hess, center fielder Zach Watson and third baseman Chris Reid.

This week, LSU plays UL at Metairie before hosting Florida. The Gators are ranked No. 25 by Collegiate Baseball, the poll used by The Advocate.