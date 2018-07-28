Soon, the sound of thudding shoulder pads and shrill coaches whistles will once again be heard along Skip Bertman Drive.
Coach Ed Orgeron speaks to the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday, typically the last day LSU’s football coach makes a public speaking engagement before preseason camp begins.
LSU players report to campus Friday, with practice set to begin the following day. It all leads up to the Tigers’ season opener, Sunday, Sept. 2 against Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in the AdvoCare Classic.
For the record
The 2018 season marks LSU’s 125th year of college football. The milestone is being marked by a special commemorative logo players will wear on their uniforms.
LSU goes into the 2018 season with an all-time record of 787-412-47, putting it within range of becoming the 12th NCAA FBS program with 800 victories (the Tigers rank 12th in wins behind Georgia’s 808). LSU’s .650 winning percentage ranks 14th all time.
The Tigers will be trying to extend two significant streaks in 2018. LSU has played in 18 straight bowl games since 2000, the fifth-longest active streak in college football and second-longest in the Southeastern Conference behind Georgia’s 21 straight. The Tigers own the SEC’s longest active streak of consecutive winning seasons over that same span.
No fan day
Once again, no preseason fan day at LSU is scheduled. The school cites a need to get in as much practice as possible, with players required to have a full day off per week away from football-related activities.
Preseason watch lists
Now that all the preseason watch lists have been released, here is a look at which ones the Tigers are on (FYI, the Heisman Trophy does not have a watch list):
• July 16 — Bednarik Award (best defensive player): LB Devin White, CB Greedy Williams
• July 16 — Maxwell Award (player of the year): None
• July 17 — Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback): None
• July 18 — Doak Walker Award (best running back): None
• July 19 — Biletnikoff Award (best receiver): Jonathan Giles
• July 20 — John Mackey Award (best tight end): Foster Moreau
• July 20 — Rimington Trophy (best center): None
• July 23 — Butkus Award (best linebacker): Devin White
• July 23 — Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back): Greedy Williams
• July 24 — Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player): Devin White, Greedy Williams
• July 24 — Outland Trophy (best interior lineman): None
• July 25 — Lou Groza Award (best place-kicker): None
• July 25 — Ray Guy Award (best punter): None
• July 26 — Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player): None
• July 26 — Wuerffel Trophy (community service): Blake Ferguson
• July 27 — Walter Camp Award (player of the year): Greedy Williams