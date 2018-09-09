LSU isn't used to this.

The top 15-ranked Tigers (2-0) are are a 10-point underdog heading into its Southeastern Conference opener Saturday afternoon at top 10-ranked Auburn (2-0), marking just the third time they've been a double-digit underdog since 2013.

The 10-point spread is the largest since LSU was a 21.5-point underdog at Alabama last season. The Tigers covered but lost the game, 24-10.

Before that Alabama game, LSU hadn't been more than a 21.5 point underdog Florida was favored by 27 points in 1994. The Tigers lost that game, 42-18.

Notable point spreads involving LSU since 2000:

2016: at Alabama -7 (Alabama won 10-0)

2015: at Ole Miss -7 (Ole Miss won 38-17)

2015: at Alabama -7.5 (Alabama won 30-16)

2014: at Auburn -7 (Auburn won 41-7)

2013: at Alabama -14 (Alabama won 38-17)

2012: vs. Alabama -7 (Alabama won 21-17)

2009: at Alabama -7 (Alabama won 24-15)

2009: vs. Florida -9.5 (Florida won 13-3)

2002: at Florida -8 (LSU won 36-7)

2001: vs. Tennessee -7 (LSU won 31-20)

2001: vs. Florida -14 (Florida won 44-15)

2001: at Tennessee - 8 (Tennessee won 26-18)

2000: at Florida -14.5 (Florida won 41-9)

2000: vs. Tennessee -9 (LSU won 38-31)

Spread stats provided by Covers.com.