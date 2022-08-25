The LSU volleyball team opens the season at 10 a.m. Friday against Samford in the Tiger Classic at the Pete Maravich Assmebly Center.
The Tigers will then take on Houston at 7:30 p.m. and challenge Rice at 3 p.m. Saturday to conclude the opening weekend.
LSU has a core group of returners led by middle blocker Anita Anwusi, outside hitter Sanaa Dotson and libero Ella Larkin.
Anwusi is a preseason All-SEC selection after leading the Tigers with a .346 hitting percentage. Anwusi also paced the team with 1.16 blocks per set (102 total), including 14 solo blocks.
Last season, Dotson had nine double-digit kill matches, including a season-high 21 kills and a career-best .581 hitting percentage in a win against Alabama.
Larkin, a member of the All-SEC freshman team, turned in 15 double-doubles in assists and digs, and leads returners with 2.79 digs per set (301 total) and 23 aces last season.
Other key returners are outside hitters Paige Flickinger and Samarah Hill. Both Flickinger (2020) and Hill (2019) were named to the SEC all-freshman team. Hill will be making her first appearance since the 2020 season due to injuries.