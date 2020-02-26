INDIANAPOLIS — Former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire name dropped two people on Wednesday when he spoke of the importance of pass protection.

Edwards-Helaire credited those two people with helping him work on blocking "every day at practice."

One, last season's running backs coach in Tommie Robinson — who has since departed for the same position at Texas A&M.

Two, last season's director of player development Kevin Faulk — who was promoted to replace Robinson earlier this week.

"I couldn't be more excited for him," Edwards-Helaire said of Faulk's new coaching position. "... I think this is one, out of all of the things that he's done I think this is something that he really wanted to do — be able to come back, come to LSU, and coach guys who was in his spot or who’s currently in his spot, and ultimately try to get them to the next level. I think this is something that he wanted to get accomplished.”

Edwards-Helaire said on Wednesday that Faulk was one of the running backs he models himself after and has picked his brain since the first day Faulk returned to LSU's campus in 2018.

The first thing Edwards-Helaire said to the Lafayette native wasn't a congratulations or a welcome home.

Instead, the two got right to work working on pass protection.

"I understood his standpoint from it," Edwards-Helaire said. "I mean, he blocked for Tom Brady – one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the football league."