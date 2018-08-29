Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning that Stanford graduate transfer Terrence Alexander has been worked in a little at safety, along with the senior's responsibilities at corner and nickel.
The 6-foot, 182-pound John Curtis High graduate started at cornerback in LSU's first preseason scrimmage, and Orgeron had said LSU's "wide open" nature of the Tigers' cornerback depth was one of the reasons the coaching staff brought in Alexander.
But since then, the Tigers have bolstered their cornerback depth with the reinstatement of junior Kristian Fulton, and Alexander was seen this week practicing with the safeties.
"We're trying him at several different packages to see where he can help us out the best," Orgeron said during the weekly SEC coaches teleconference. "The thing we like about Terrence is he's very smart. He's mature and he can handle different roles in our defense. He is going to be valuable for us this season."
LSU released its first official depth chart this week, and Alexander is listed as the backup right corner to AP preseason All-America Greedy Williams.
LSU plays No. 8 Miami at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.