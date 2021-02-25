BR.readylsustadium.092520 HS 267.JPG
An LSU game certainly hasn't looked the same since coronavirus ravaged the state, forcing sports arenas to cut back on attendance in the name of safety.

But next Friday, March 5, the university is taking over Death Valley for a three-in-one Watch Party -- LSU baseball, softball and gymnastics -- and inviting 1,000 Tigers fans to join.

Instead of sprawling guests across the bowl seats at Tiger Stadium, the first 1,000 to RSVP will sit on the playing surface in pods drawn on the field. Guests can and should bring their own blankets, foldout chairs and coolers to carry food and drinks.

The big screens in Death Valley will feature the following games: 

  • 7 p.m. LSU softball vs. Texas
  • 7 p.m. LSU baseball vs. Oral Roberts
  • 7:30 p.m. LSU gymnastics vs. Missouri

Of course, fans attending must observe COVID-19 protocols by masking up unless they're eating and drinking and social distancing. 

The rest of the night will include t-shirt and ticket giveaways and guest appearances.

Interested fans must RSVP by 10 a.m. on March 3. To get your spot, click here.

