An LSU game certainly hasn't looked the same since coronavirus ravaged the state, forcing sports arenas to cut back on attendance in the name of safety.

But next Friday, March 5, the university is taking over Death Valley for a three-in-one Watch Party -- LSU baseball, softball and gymnastics -- and inviting 1,000 Tigers fans to join.

LSU spring game will be on April 17 at Tiger Stadium; school announces practice schedule A year after LSU's spring football program was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, the athletic department has organized a full practice sc…

Instead of sprawling guests across the bowl seats at Tiger Stadium, the first 1,000 to RSVP will sit on the playing surface in pods drawn on the field. Guests can and should bring their own blankets, foldout chairs and coolers to carry food and drinks.

The big screens in Death Valley will feature the following games:

7 p.m. LSU softball vs. Texas

7 p.m. LSU baseball vs. Oral Roberts

7:30 p.m. LSU gymnastics vs. Missouri

LSU fall 2021 semester is likely to operate as 'pre-COVID-19,' president says After nearly a year of virtual learning with Zoom classes and socially distanced classrooms, LSU leaders say they're planning for the universi…

Of course, fans attending must observe COVID-19 protocols by masking up unless they're eating and drinking and social distancing.

The rest of the night will include t-shirt and ticket giveaways and guest appearances.

Interested fans must RSVP by 10 a.m. on March 3. To get your spot, click here.