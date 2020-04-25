Saahdiq Charles had to wait until Day 3 of the 2020 NFL draft to hear his name, but that wait ended almost immediately Saturday morning.

The former LSU offensive tackle was picked by the Washington Redskins with the second pick of the fourth round, No. 108 overall.

The Redskins picked Charles, who opted to forgo his final season at LSU, just moments after news broke that the Redskins would be trading left tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers.

Another example of a sell-low trade... the Redskins recoup essentially the average pick value (2020 5th and 2021 3rd) they just spent to get Saahdiq Charles to replace him at the top of the 4th round.



The 49ers just seem to keep getting better and not spending a lot to do it. https://t.co/JH9ofeyE5f — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) April 25, 2020

Charles joins former teammate Derrius Guice in Washington, who was picked by No. 59 overall by the Redskins in the 2018 draft.

DRAFT STATUS

PICKED BY : Washington Redskins

: Washington Redskins PICK : Round 4, 108 overall

: Round 4, 108 overall LSU IN THE DRAFT: 11th former Tiger taken

THE SAAHDIQ CHARLES FILE

HOMETOWN : Jackson, Mississippi

: Jackson, Mississippi HIGH SCHOOL : Madison-Ridgeland Academy

: Madison-Ridgeland Academy POSITION : OL

: OL CLASS: Junior

2019