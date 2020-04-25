lsutexasamfootball.112518_HS_3521
LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) points to the end zone while walking with LSU offensive guard Garrett Brumfield (78) and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after a Tigers' first down is confirmed in the Aggies' 74-72 win over the Tigers in the 7th overtime, Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Saahdiq Charles had to wait until Day 3 of the 2020 NFL draft to hear his name, but that wait ended almost immediately Saturday morning.

The former LSU offensive tackle was picked by the Washington Redskins with the second pick of the fourth round, No. 108 overall.

The Redskins picked Charles, who opted to forgo his final season at LSU, just moments after news broke that the Redskins would be trading left tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers.

Charles joins former teammate Derrius Guice in Washington, who was picked by No. 59 overall by the Redskins in the 2018 draft.  

DRAFT STATUS 

  • PICKED BY: Washington Redskins
  • PICK: Round 4, 108 overall
  • LSU IN THE DRAFT: 11th former Tiger taken

THE SAAHDIQ CHARLES FILE 

  • HOMETOWN: Jackson, Mississippi
  • HIGH SCHOOL: Madison-Ridgeland Academy
  • POSITION: OL
  • CLASS: Junior

2019

  • GAMES: 9 (28 starts in LSU career)
  • AWARDS: Joe Moore Award (nation's top OL)

LSU's Saahdiq Charles declares for NFL draft; Tigers lose starting left tackle to pros

