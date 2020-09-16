A moment of transparency happened Tuesday, when LSU coach Ed Orgeron revealed to reporters that "most," not all, of the football team's players have caught coronavirus already.
Orgeron's update revealed the football team's case totals were higher than what was previously publicly known, since LSU's athletic department hasn't publicly released information on COVID-19 cases and has declined to confirm specific on outbreaks.
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said Wednesday in a joint news briefing with interim university president Tom Galligan that Orgeron "was a bit too transparent" in his update.
Woodward cited two student privacy protections, HIPAA and FERPA, in explaining why the LSU athletic department doesn't provide specific numbers, as other college football programs have, and said a running total of COVID-19 positive case numbers "doesn't tell the whole story."
"There's lies, damn lies and statistics," Woodward said. "We're very careful with (coronavirus), and as long as I think we have the proper oversight with what we're doing, we're in a very good direction."
Legal experts have said those privacy protections don't apply to withholding overall coronavirus data on campus. Experts told The Washington Post that as along as schools share blanket numbers without pointing to individuals, schools could share data.
In March, the U.S. Department of Education released coronavirus guidelins for FERPA, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which said schools should share COVID-19 data so long as student personal information was given.
Orgeron said Tuesday that LSU's team has "about three or four guys" who currently are sick with coronavirus, and the team does not have "a lot of guys in quarantine."
"I think most, not all of our players, but most of our players have caught it," Orgeron said. "So hopefully they won't catch it again, and hopefully they're not out for games."
LSU begins its 10-game, league-only season on Sept. 26, when it hosts Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium, which, among other health restrictions, will be limited to 25% capacity.
Woodward, emphasizing that he is not a epidemiologist, said that it's his opinion that most of the LSU football team's cases happened socially, not at the athletic facilities or at practice.
"I think our COVID protocol is robust and good, and the kids and their parents are happy with it," Woodward said. "I’m happy with it, and I think it speaks of how and what we’re doing things.”
