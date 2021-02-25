The LSU track and field teams scored points in four of the five events contested Thursday on the first day of the Southeastern Conference indoor championships.
The second-ranked men's team picked up 13 points in two events and the women's team, which is ranked sixth nationally, totaled 10 points in the same events at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
On the men's side, Jon Nerdal and Jake Norris teamed up for a 3-5 finish in the weight throw and the distance medley relay team claimed sixth place.
Nerdal had a best of 71 feet, 11¾ inches to earn six team points and Norris picked up four points with a throw of 70-8½.
The distance medley relay officially earned the first points of the three-day meet for coach Dennis Shaver's teams when it took sixth in 9 minutes, 43.14 seconds.
For the women, the distance medley relay team took seventh place in 11:30.18 before Monique Hardy and Emma Robbins teamed up for a 4-6 finish in the weight throw.
Hardy's best throw measured 70-10½, while Robbins had a personal-record throw of 67-9.