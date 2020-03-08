LSU swept UMass Lowell inside Alex Box Stadium this weekend.

The Tigers won the series-opener 11-2, then they won 12-2 on Saturday, reaching double-digits for the second straight game.

LSU didn't blow past UMass Lowell on Sunday afternoon, winning 6-4, but the Tigers completed the sweep as sophomore Gavin Dugas hit two home runs.

These are three takeaways from the weekend.

+3 Gavin Dugas' big day helps LSU baseball pull off comeback to sweep UMass Lowell Gavin Dugas hit two home runs, including a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, as LSU beat UMass Lowell 6-4 on Sunday afternoon.

1. Offensive approach shows potential

All week, LSU’s coaches re-emphasized an offensive approach of hitting the ball to the opposite field. They wanted to reduce strikeouts and score without hitting home runs. The approach worked during the first two games of the series. Relying on singles and walks, LSU scored 23 combined runs. It struck out 12 times, with most of the strikeouts happening as LSU emptied its bench. The Tigers reverted to their old ways on Sunday, but they showed what can happen moving forward.

'We're all locked in': LSU hammers UMass Lowell to win weekend series LSU batted around in the fifth inning against UMass Lowell and seven players drove in at least one run as the Tigers won 12-2 inside Alex Box Stadium.

2. Here comes DiGiacomo — and Cranford

Sophomore center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo and freshman shortstop Collier Cranford led LSU’s offensive effort throughout the series. In particular, DiGiacomo finished the weekend with seven hits, five runs scored and three RBIs, raising his average to .382 this season. Cranford collected four hits during the series, including three on Saturday. Both players batted near the bottom of the order this weekend, so when they got on base, they created opportunities for the top of the lineup.

+3 Collier Cranford took advantage of his moment, and LSU blew past UMass Lowell LSU scored nine runs over two innings as it beat UMass Lowell 11-2 inside Alex Box Stadium, and coach Paul Mainieri won his 600th game at LSU.

3. Injuries dampen weekend success

LSU swept a series for the first time this season, creating momentum before Southeastern Conference play begins next weekend. But after the game on Sunday, coach Paul Mainieri shared designated hitter Saul Garza had strained a muscle in his back and freshman outfielder Maurice Hampton Jr. has a stress reaction in his back. LSU doesn’t yet know when either player will return, though it hopes to have Garza against Ole Miss next weekend.