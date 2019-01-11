The first LSU football player of this year has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Walk-on running back Justin Jones appeared in the database Thursday, an LSU athletics official confirmed.
Jones, a 5-foot-8, 184-pound sophomore from Dallas, Texas, did not record a carry in his three seasons at LSU.
Several contributing running backs are set to return next season for the Tigers, including Clyde Edwards-Helaire (658 yards, seven touchdowns) and Lanard Fournette (106 yards, one touchdown).
The running back group at LSU was recently bolstered with the signings of elite recruits John Emery (Destrehan High, No. 2 running back nationally according to 247Sports) and Tyrion Davis (Southern Lab, No. 8 running back nationally).
True freshmen Tae Provens (13 yards) and Chris Curry (two yards) are also set to return for the 2019 season.
The transfer portal became an option in October, which gave Division I athletes the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their school for permission.
The new model allows athletes to let their school know that they'd like to transfer, and the school is required to enter that athlete's name into a national transfer database within two business days. Once the athlete's name is in the database, other coaches are free to contact the athlete at will.
In the previous model, athletes had to receive permission from their school to transfer to other schools, which allowed schools to "block" their athletes from transferring to other programs within their conferences or that were on their schedules in future seasons.
Before the rule went into effect, it was LSU's athletics-wide policy that students had permission to transfer to all schools except those in the SEC or those on its schedule for the next to seasons — such as when quarterbacks Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse transferred to Tulane and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, respectively, in August.