Asked if she could have dunked a basketball during her playing days, Joanette Batiste Boutte offered a careful, measured response.
“I’m 5-foot-11, but I could always touch the rim,” Boutte said. “If we had played with the smaller basketball the women use now, sure, I think I could have.”
Boutte did not break any rims back then. Instead, she broke barriers. Boutte became the first Black female athlete to play volleyball and basketball at LSU in 1975.
Like her contemporaries, Boutte, now 65, experienced the growing pains as an athlete after Title IX became law. There are other pleasant highs, and extraordinarily difficult lows.
Boutte learned just last week she is part of a mural inside LSU’s practice facility. She said she was flattered.
“I mean, I had no idea,” she gushed. “I saw the picture, and there I am … that is something.”
She proudly ends one text with a “GEAUX TIGERS,” noting that her niece, Renee Lynn Boutte, was LSU’s first Black homecoming queen. Her sister, Mary "Mel" Batiste Davis, was an LSU volleyball teammate, in her final seasons.
But lately the joys in life have often taken a back seat to the difficulties. Scary, threatening difficulties.
For seven years now, Boutte has been paralyzed from the waist down, the result of an aortic dissection, a heart condition in which a tear occurs to the inner layer of the aorta.
She said a lack of blood flow to her lower extremities caused the paralysis.
At the time she collapsed in her home and called 911, Boutte played with a traveling women’s softball team, taught at-risk students and was working on her doctorate at LSU.
“I always believe that God puts angels in your life for different reasons. I have had several touch my life,” Boutte said. “Like the surgeon who operated on me. They said less than 1% of people survive this.”
Boutte was unlike most female athletes when she enrolled at LSU. She was raised by a strong-willed single mother, Jessie Mae Batiste, who encouraged her daughters to play sports. Boutte got married one week after graduating from New Iberia Senior High.
When Boutte enrolled at LSU as an education major, her husband, James Ernest Boutte, continued a stint in the U.S. Air Force. He later enrolled at LSU and studied engineering.
James Ernest Boutte rose to the rank of colonel in the Louisiana Army National Guard, and he is part of LSU’s military Hall of Honor. His wife says he has always been a distinguished husband.
“I think I was fortunate to be married, because I had someone to discuss things with. I love Louisiana, and going to LSU prepared me for my career,” Boutte recalls.
“There were positives to that and some negatives. I look at things from a growth perspective, even when things happened that were painful.”
As a two-sport athlete, Boutte practiced volleyball and basketball back-to-back with Jinks Coleman, who was coaching both sports.
“We would start at 3 p.m. and someone would bring our dinner to us from the cafeteria,” Boutte recalls. “Then we would practice from 6 p.m. until 9. And classes started at 7:30 the next morning.”
Pressures of two sports and academics prompted Boutte to ask Coleman for time off to focus on exams, rather than make a basketball trip.
Coleman said no. Boutte turned in her uniform, missing the 1977 spring semester when LSU was the AIAW Division I runner-up.
Coleman met with Boutte after the season, and she rejoined the team the following year. Boutte ranks fourth on the LSU’s all-time rebounds list with 1,072 in 121 games.
Along with her husband, Boutte played regular games with and against LSU men’s players, including Rudy Macklin and Greg Cook. (A stray elbow to the neck from Cook once left Boutte unable to speak for two weeks.) She brought teammates Joyce Walker and Jackie White along, too.
“Let me tell you, when we played, we did not cut her any slack, because she could hold her own,” Macklin said of Boutte. “Great athlete … helluva volleyball player, too.”
Boutte averaged 9.2 points and 7.8 rebounds coming off the bench as a senior and was drafted by the Dallas Diamonds of the Women’s Professional Basketball League.
“When they called to say they drafted me, I asked if they were sure. I told them I came off the bench (at LSU),” Boutte recalled. “They said it was me they wanted.”
Instead of going to Dallas, Boutte played for a California team that also featured LSU teammate Julie Gross, then went to Dallas, where Nancy Lieberman was the star player.
After that, she began teaching, stoking a passion for working with at-risk children with behavior and learning disabilities. Boutte now ponders the idea of working on her doctorate again.
“I believe God is not done with me yet,” Boutte said.