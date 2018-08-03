With a scholarship available, the LSU basketball team will welcome three-star prospect Aundre Hyatt to the campus for a three-day official visit starting Saturday.
Hyatt, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound small forward, will make LSU his fourth and final stop after reclassifying from the Class of 2019 last month. The White Plains, New York, native played last season at The Miller School, a college preparatory school in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Hyatt led the Mavericks with 18 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and averaged 1.7 steals per game, topping the team in that category as well.
The Miller School went 27-4 with Hyatt shooting 46.7 percent from the field, including 34.0 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
He is the 154th overall prospect for the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports, but his rating of 0.9349 would have put him 138th in this year’s rankings. He is ranked as the 40th small forward in the 2019 recruiting class.
Hyatt, who previously took official visits to Rutgers, Seton Hall and Pittsburgh, has said that he will commit Friday.
LSU coach Will Wade has one scholarship to give out for the upcoming season after sophomore guard Brandon Rachal transferred last week and wound up at Pearl River Community College.
Hyatt, however, indicated in an interview last month that he might end up redshirting this season in order to get acclimated to the college game.