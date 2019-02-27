Time is getting short for an LSU women’s basketball team residing on the NCAA tournament bubble, and Thursday it faces the tallest of orders.
The Lady Tigers (16-10, 7-7 in SEC play) need wins of any kind, but it won’t come easy on Senior Night in Starkville against No. 5 Mississippi State (25-2, 13-1) at 7 p.m.
LSU hit its low point for the season the teams’ previous meeting, a 68-35 loss which tied for the second fewest points in Lady Tiger history. LSU was never in the game, falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter.
“We watched a lot of film,” LSU point guard Khayla Pointer said. “That game was nothing less than embarrassing. We weren’t ourselves. They jumped out on us and we lost our confidence and our poise. We’ll have a different game plan and be more prepared this time.”
The good news for LSU is that the Lady Tigers bottomed out that night and have played better since, winning four of six. But they are running out of opportunities with two games left in the regular season. LSU’s RPI has fallen to 66 with a strength of schedule ranking of 46. ESPN bracketologist Charlie Crème still has them in his bracket as an 11 seed and among the last four in.
Even in the last two losses, LSU has shown more fight, but Sunday could not overcome a slow start. A late rally fell short. Coach Nikki Fargas said it’s too late for them to accept moral victories.
“We can’t go into Mississippi State with the attitude of settling,” Fargas said. “We have to go in with a warrior mentality, make sure we position ourselves high as we can for the (SEC) tournament. There are plenty of teams in that cluster. We could be in conversation for fifth place.”
LSU has nailed down a first-round by in the conference tournament, sitting alone in eighth place. The three teams immediately above — Auburn, Missouri and Georgia — are tied for fifth at 8-6. LSU finishes the season against Auburn at home and will probably need two wins in the SEC tournament to make the NCAA field.
“We’ve got to play for 40 minutes and take care of the basketball,” Fargas said. “(In the first meeting) We had too many empty possessions and the inability to score was glaring. We clipped out 20 plays where we could have made the extra pass to get someone else an easier look.
“Since then we’ taken the initiative in being better offensively. We’re putting more points on the board. (Ayana) Mitchell and (Faustine) Aifuwa have gone to another level. We expect that of them tomorrow.”
LSU is averaging 64.5 points in their last six games. Mitchell, who has been steady all season, leads the Lady Tigers with a 13.4 average and 9.9 rebounds per game. Aifuwa is averaging 12 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in the last six.
Mississippi State’s success revolves around 6-foot-7 All-American Teaira McCowan, averaging 17 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. She scored only 13 in the first meeting but dominated the glass with 20 rebounds and helped terrorize LSU shooters into a 21.1 percent shooting.
In addition to honoring its seniors, Mississippi State can clinch a share of its third consecutive league title with a victory.
“We are one of the best defensive teams in the country,” Fargas said. “But our offense has to match the same level of confidence and grit. On the road you have to have layups and free throws. You have to make the mental toughness to knock those shots down.”
Lady Tiger honored
LSU post player Yasmine Bidikuindila has been named to the SEC Women’s Basketball Community Service team, the league announced. Bidikuindila has spent her own time with children at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum and with guest at the St. Vincent DePaul Sweet Dreams shelter among others. She is a junior from Montreal, Canada.