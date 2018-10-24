lsulatechfootball0378.092318 bf
It turns out LSU might get one of its best offensive lineman back for the Alabama showdown after all.

Garrett Brumfield practiced at full speed Tuesday and Wednesday and might be ready for the No. 4 Tigers' showdown Nov. 3 against No. 1 Alabama, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said on his radio show Wednesday night.

Just Monday, Orgeron said Brumfield was only 60 percent healthy and questionable for the big game.

“I don’t know that you gain another 30, 35 percent in a week and a half,” Orgeron said Monday. “I don’t know if he will play against Alabama. I know he’s trying, but I’m not confident.”

Brumfield has been out since suffering an injury Sept. 22 against Louisiana Tech.

