It turns out LSU might get one of its best offensive lineman back for the Alabama showdown after all.

Garrett Brumfield practiced at full speed Tuesday and Wednesday and might be ready for the No. 4 Tigers' showdown Nov. 3 against No. 1 Alabama, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said on his radio show Wednesday night.

Just Monday, Orgeron said Brumfield was only 60 percent healthy and questionable for the big game.

“I don’t know that you gain another 30, 35 percent in a week and a half,” Orgeron said Monday. “I don’t know if he will play against Alabama. I know he’s trying, but I’m not confident.”

Brumfield has been out since suffering an injury Sept. 22 against Louisiana Tech.

+6 Alabama LB Mack Wilson says hit by LSU's Devin White was not targeting TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama inside linebacker Mack Wilson said White's hit on Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald "didn't look like t…