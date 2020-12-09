Star LSU tight end Arik Gilbert has officially opted out of the rest of the season, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said.
Orgeron told reporters in Wednesday's weekly Southeastern Conference teleconference that Gilbert met with him yesterday and told him that he intends to opt out of the rest of the season.
"Arik and I had a good conversation yesterday. He told me his was opting out. He said his body was hurting and he had some things he had to take care of."
Orgeron said Gilbert did not tell him if he planned on returning to the team next season, but the head coach said he will pursue keeping the true freshman on the team.
"Do I think we have a chance at getting him back next season? Yeah," Orgeron said. "Is there a chance of him transferring? I don't know that. He hasn't told me he's transferring, but obviously we're going to re-recruit him and obviously we wish him the best. Take care of the the things he needs to take care of and be back with us next year."
Multiple sources confirmed Gilbert missed practice Monday, and 247Sports first reported Gilbert is "really, really homesick." His role in the offense is also a factor, sources said. Orgeron also said that Gilbert's "body is hurting,"
Gilbert is a substantial loss for LSU and its future within the offense. The 6-foot-5, 249-pound freshman was the prize recruit of the 2020 class, the nation's Gatorade Player of the Year and the highest-rated tight end in the history of 247Sports.
In eight games, Gilbert is LSU's second-leading receiver with 35 catches, 368 yards and two touchdowns. He has not scored since catching six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown against Missouri, and Orgeron has frequently said publicly that Gilbert should get more touches.
Orgeron now has a major roster management project on his hands.
The number of available scholarship players on LSU's roster has already been hit substantially by opt-outs. Seven players have now opted out, including star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and key starters in nickel safety Kary Vincent and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin.
Questions about the state of the locker room have risen since star wide receiver Terrace Marshall opted out of the rest of the season following LSU's 20-7 loss at Texas A&M.
Asked Tuesday morning on WNXX-FM's "Off the Bench" if LSU's locker room is falling apart or if there's a disconnect between the coaching staff's message and the players, Orgeron said: "No not at all."
"I don’t hear none of that," Orgeron said. "We work in a cocoon here. I think that everything is … obviously we’re disappointed in the way we’ve played, disappointed in our record. But as far as the message from the staff to the players, I think we’re fine.”
A year ago, LSU had just beaten Georgia in the Southeastern Conference Championship. Now, with two games left in the regular season, and the Tigers (3-5) are veering toward their first losing record since 1999.
LSU plays at No. 6 Florida at 6 p.m Saturday, then is scheduled to finish the season against Ole Miss on Dec. 19 at home.
"Here's what I'll tell you," Orgeron said. "A year ago we were the best team in the country. We're going to find out who's really behind us. We're going to find out who really loves the Tigers. Because we will be champions again. So wherever you're getting that, I'm not buying."