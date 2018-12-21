The last thing the LSU basketball team wanted to do was get into a 3-point shooting contest with No. 24 Furman on Friday night.
Unbeaten Furman went into its matchup with LSU in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center averaging 29.5 3-point attempts — which ranked second in Division I — making 10.8 per game.
So while the Paladins tried to work from beyond the arc as they usually do, the Tigers did most of their damage inside.
LSU poured in 50 points from the paint area and prevailed 75-57 to hand Furman, which upset defending national champion Villanova in overtime on Nov. 17, its first setback of the season.
LSU (9-3) survived even though it committed 17 turnovers — 14 in the first half alone — by playing aggressive defense against a Furman team that went into the game shooting 48.6 percent from the field.
Furman (12-1) was one of nine undefeated teams left in the nation prior to Friday’s game, but the Paladins shot just 35.7 percent in the first half when LSU took a 31-27 lead to the locker room despite the 14 giveaways.
At that point, LSU had outscored Furman 18-12 in the paint area.
After some sloppy play in the first half, the Tigers went inside more after halftime and made the Paladins pay by outscoring the visitors 32-10 and finished the game with a 50-22 advantage there.
While they were solid inside against a smaller Furman team, LSU coach Will Wade said it was as close as his team has come to playing a full 40 minutes on the defensive end — which was the key to the win.
The Paladins went into the game averaging 83.7 points a game and were held to a season-low 57 by the Tigers.
“I thought we guarded them really well,” Wade said. “They are a really, really good offensive team. Thirteen of their 27 points at halftime were off our turnovers.”
"Congratulations to LSU, they played an extremely physical game," Furman coach Bob Richey said. "They've got a lot of size. That's one of the biggest teams I've seen and they were able to take advantage of it."
Furman’s shooting improved slightly in the second half when it cut a 13-point LSU lead to just five at 49-44, but wound up shooting just 37.5 percent from the field for the game.
“Overall, our defense was good,” Wade said. “We contested a lot of shots and we rebounded them. I thought it was good … our defense helped our offense as well.”
Guard Tremont Waters came off the bench for the second game in a row and led LSU with 20 points, while backcourt mate Skylar Mays added 16. Forward Kavell Bigby-Williams had 10.
Bigby-Williams pulled down 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season and forward Naz Reid matched him with a career-high 10 to go with nine points in just 19 minutes.
In addition to beating Furman in the lane, LSU also got five rebounds each from Waters and forward Darius Days and out-rebounded Furman 40-22.
With its stellar inside play, LSU shot 55.4 percent from the field — burying 54.2 percent of its first-half attempts and 56.3 percent in the second half.
But it was the defense that got to Furman. Shooting 36.7 percent from 3-point range for the season, it made just 9 of 31 from beyond the arc for 29.0 percent.
“I thought coming in if we kept them under 10 3s, keep them in single digits, we would have a very, very good chance to win,” Wade said.
Guard Jordan Lyons, who knocked down 15 3-pointers in a game earlier this season, was just 2 of 7 from long range and finished with 13 points —more than five points below his season’s average of 18.2 per game.
Guard Andrew Brown led the Paladins with 15 points and guard Alex Hunter had 12.
Furman’s two tallest players, forwards Matt Rafferty and Clay Mounce, were neutralized by the LSU defense and foul trouble.
The 6-foot-8 Rafferty scored nine points, more than eight below his 17.2 average while being hounded by Bigby-Williams.
Mounce, a 6-7 forward who was averaging 12.9 a game, failed to score while being guarded most of the night by 6-5 wing guard Marlon Taylor.
“Taylor did a good job starting out on Mounce,” Wade said. “And Kavell was huge, he did great. Us being able to guard Rafferty one-on-one and not have to commit two people to him was huge.”