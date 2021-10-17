After news that LSU and head football coach Ed Orgeron will part ways at the end of the 2021 season, Orgeron and LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward will hold a live press conference Sunday at 7 p.m. to answer questions about the dismissal.

Ed Orgeron and LSU to separate at end of season, just two years after winning it all, source says Less than two years after Ed Orgeron led LSU to a national championship with one of the greatest teams in college football history, Orgeron an…

Orgeron will finish out the 2021 season but will not return in 2022, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Advocate. Negotiations began before LSU's 49-42 upset win Saturday over Florida, as first reported by Sports Illustrated.

The decision comes less than two years after Orgeron led the Tigers to a national championship. Orgeron's record is currently 49-17 at LSU.

LSU has agreed to pay Orgeron $16.949 million over 18 installments to buy him out of his contract, according to an agreement released by the university.

+11 With Ed Orgeron out as LSU coach, here's a look at 10 candidates who could replace him Five games remain on LSU’s 2021 football schedule, but there is only one game that really counts now that Ed Orgeron is out as the Tigers’ coa…

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Fans and national observers had mixed reactions about the separation as some maintained their support for the 5-year coach while his critics emphasized mistakes and allegations of improper conduct.

Cincinnati Bengals quaterback Joe Burrow, the former LSU star that helped lead to the 2019 team to the national championship win, said the decision was "diasppointing."

Watch and follow our coverage of the press conference below. Can't see the module? Click here.