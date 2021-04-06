Three days removed from a series filled with sparse offensive production and disappointment, LSU had to feel some relief Tuesday night, at least as much as possible for a program used to winning that had suffered back-to-back sweeps for the first time in more than a decade.

This wasn’t a Southeastern Conference game against one of the top pitchers in the country, but led by sophomore third baseman Cade Doughty, LSU experienced a rare feeling the last three weeks as it spiraled during conference play: winning.

The Tigers beat McNeese State 14-1 inside Alex Box Stadium, their best offensive performance since they played their last non-conference game a week ago. Every starter reached base. Only three players struck out. Doughty went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two doubles.

LSU (18-11) hasn’t lost a midweek game this season. It’s 8-0 against in-state teams. McNeese State dropped to 14-14.

At the season's halfway point, where does LSU baseball go from here? Over its first 28 games, the Tigers are 17-11, a disappointing overall record fueled by their 1-8 start to Southeastern Conference play, the program’s worst since 1969.

As LSU tried to salvage its season after losing eight of its last 10 games, coach Paul Mainieri assembled the most offensively productive lineup, playing sophomore catcher Hayden Travinski and sophomore second baseman Zach Arnold.

Mainieri also returned freshman Dylan Crews to the leadoff spot, batted Doughty lower than he had all season (sixth) and used freshman Brody Drost as the designated hitter. Junior center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo returned from a hamstring injury.

And in LSU’s first game since it learned junior starting pitcher Jaden Hill will miss the rest of the season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, two freshmen made a case to replace him in the weekend rotation.

Right-hander Garrett Edwards started for the first time since he allowed one run over three innings Feb. 24 against UL. Edwards moved into the bullpen after that, where he occasionally appeared as the closer, recording two saves, until Hill’s injury forced LSU to find a new Sunday starter.

In his audition, Edwards threw two innings, keeping him available for the weekend, either as a starter or reliever. He allowed two hits and recorded three strikeouts, throwing 18 of his 26 pitches for strikes. Both hits came when Edwards fell behind in the count.

With a 1-0 lead, LSU then turned to right-hander Will Hellmers, who had started four midweek games this season. Hellmers pitched two scoreless innings. He threw 18 balls and 21 strikes, the only two batters who reached base against him doing so because of walks. Hellmers also notched three strikeouts. The last stranded a runner in scoring position.

Hellmers, another option for the rotation, protected the one-run lead through the top of the fourth inning. In the bottom of the frame, LSU broke open the game.

The Tigers, who have relied on home runs throughout the season, appeared to make a concerted effort to score in more traditional ways, particularly in the fourth inning. With runners on first and second and no outs, Mainieri asked freshman shortstop Jordan Thompson to bunt.

Once Thompson reached a 3-1 count, Mainieri let him swing, and Thompson chopped a single into left field. One run scored. Another crossed the plate when Doughty singled. A third scored on a sacrifice bunt from DiGiacomo, giving LSU a 4-0 lead within the span of three batters.

After Travinski walked, Arnold put down another sacrifice bunt, pushing runners into scoring position for Crews. He singled, and LSU took a 6-0 lead. The Tigers scored more runs in the inning (five) than they had in a single game last weekend against Vanderbilt.

That was all LSU needed, but it continued to stretch the lead as Doughty walloped a two-run double off the center field wall and Travinski homered for the fourth time this season, allowing LSU to insert backups by the end of a decisive win.