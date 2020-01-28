The LSU women’s basketball team dropped another nail-biter at Tennessee Sunday, dropping the Tigers to 4-3 in league play. But there is still plenty of optimism for their postseason prospects.
Thanks to a tough schedule that has LSU playing highly-ranked team of late, LSU stayed at No. 24 in the latest Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) standings.
Four SEC teams are slotted ahead of LSU but the Tigers have victories over two of them (Texas A&M at 17, Kentucky at 20). The others are No. 1 South Carolina and No. 11 Mississippi State. LSU lost a 64-60 decision at Mississippi State.
“We’re in a good place because we’ve played a tough schedule,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “Want to get into that top four and get into that double bye (in the SEC Tournament bracket).”
LSU failed to make the tournament last year for the second time in Fargas’ eight seasons.
Tennessee was the Tigers third consecutive ranked opponent. After Thursday’s visit to Florida, the halfway point of the 16-game league schedule, LSU returns home to play No. 15 Texas A&M. LSU won a 57-54 decision at A&M on Jan. 9.
In all three of its SEC losses, LSU has been in a one-possession game in the closing minutes.
“We talked about this stretch; this team is right there,” Fargas said. “This is the hump period of the SEC schedule; this is where we’ve got to turn the knob.”
Championship fever
Fargas said the football team winning the national championship has had a positive effect on her program. She said she’s tried to adapt where she could despite the marked difference in the sports but the feeling has been uplifting for her squad.
“You get to go to the nutrition center and you’re sitting next to the Heisman Trophy winner,” Fargas said. “The campus has a buzz about it still, and it isn’t going away.
“When we’re on the road recruiting and people see the purple and gold, people say ‘congratulations on the national championship.' I’m like, thank you, I called the plays. It’s something we’re all very excited about that those guys actually did it and in a big time way with composure, excellence and toughness. I can talk to our team about having an inside-outside attack like our football team having a running and a passing game.”
Kobe remembered
Fargas got a bit emotional when discussing the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in California Sunday. Fargas formerly coached at UCLA from 2008-11, a span during which Bryant led the Lakers to his fourth and fifth titles.
Fargas said the team was told in the locker room shortly after the Tennessee game.
“Unbearable, unimaginable, you want to say ‘This can’t be! How does this happen?’ ” Fargas said Tuesday. ‘You think about him and what he meant to the game, the impact he has on kids. He allowed his game to speak for itself and it didn’t matter what gender you were.
“Being a mom, I can’t even imagine ... being a sister... it’s heartbreaking. We’re going to pray for all the families.”
Pack the PMAC
LSU has designated the Tigers' Monday, Feb. 10 home game against Missouri for its Pack the PMAC promotion. All fans will be admitted for $1 in an attempt to boost attendance.
Kay Yow challenge
The Tiger are combining with the men’s basketball team and gymnastics in February to participate in the Kay Yow Challenge to raise funds for cancer fund in Yow’s name.
The team is asking fans to make a pledge for every free throw made in February, starting with Sunday’s home game against Texas A&M. When the $100,000 goal is reached, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund will forward a $150,000 grant to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center at Our Lady of the Lake hospital.
Fans can also pledge a flat donation at LSUsports.net/KayYowChallenge.