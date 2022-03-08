The team to beat?
We might as well get it out of the way early. The top four seeds (Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas) combined for a 56-16 record in the league with at least 13 wins each, so they’ll get the most attention — as they should. Regular-season champion Auburn hasn’t been as dominant as it was early on, so any one of the four could win three games in three days. But there are some who’ll say you shouldn’t count out LSU or Alabama.
Going dancing
Six SEC teams received bids to the NCAA tournament last season, and the league looks certain to match that. Whether that total is eclipsed is a totally different matter. Going by Tuesday’s NET rankings, Kentucky (4), Tennessee (8), Auburn (10), LSU (16), Arkansas (20) and Alabama (27) are locks, but Florida (54), Texas A&M (56) and Mississippi State (57) need to at least reach the championship game to feel good about their chances.
Who’s hot?
For the second year in a row, Arkansas is the hottest team in the SEC going into the league tournament despite losing its regular-season finale at Tennessee. The Hogs started conference play with three losses, including a stunner at home to Vanderbilt, before winning 13 of their final 15 in the league. Similarly, Tennessee started 2-3 before taking 12 of its last 13 in the conference, enabling the Vols to secure the No. 2 seed and set up a potential championship game showdown with Auburn.
Players to watch
As one would expect, there will be no shortage of talent on display in Tampa, Florida. NBADraft.net has 12 SEC players in its current mock draft, a group that’s led by projected No. 1 pick Jabari Smith of Auburn. He’s joined in the first round by Kentucky’s TyTy Washington (8th), Auburn’s Walker Kessler (16th), Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler (28th) and Alabama’s JD Davison (29th). LSU’s Tari Eason and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, the league’s player of the year, are projected as high second-round picks.
Top-flight coaches
Eleven current SEC head coaches have taken teams to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament with nine advancing to the Elite Eight. Six of them took it one step further to the Final Four — Auburn’s Bruce Pearl, Georgia’s Tom Crean, Kentucky’s John Calipari, Mississippi State’s Ben Howland, South Carolina’s Frank Martin and Tennessee’s Rick Barnes. Calipari won a Division I national title in 2012 with Kentucky and Pearl won a Division II championship with Southern Indiana in 1995.
Sheldon Mickles