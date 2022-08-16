Jayden Daniels is the first quarterback to sit in the chair in front of the cameras, and when Garrett Nussmeier comes in to take his turn, Daniels claps Nussmeier’s hand and pats him on the back.
“That’s my little bro,” Daniels said Tuesday. “Obviously, I’m the older one in the quarterback room just taking him under my wing because at the end of the day. If I miss one game or the time is now, I’m trying to help prepare him.”
The two are in the midst of a quarterback battle, a position left open after starting quarterback Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M after last season. On Monday, sixth-year senior Myles Brennan decided to retire from football, narrowing the competition down to just the two of them.
Daniels is the junior transfer from Arizona State with three years of starting experience in the Pac-12 under his belt. Nussmeier is the redshirt freshman who played in four games behind Johnson last season.
Both were hesitant to frame it as a competition.
“We’re good friends. There’s no bad blood between us,” Nussmeier said. “Some people would think that, but it’s not necessarily looked at as a competition. It’s looked at as: How can we each get better? We almost look at it as: We’re both getting reps, we’re both going. If one of us gets down, the other picks the other up.”
Daniels is a true dual-threat quarterback, running for 710 yards last year. Now in a conference where he’ll face aggressive fronts, he’s focusing on his passing footwork to allow him to find receivers with precision in traffic.
“That's probably the biggest thing,” Daniels said. “The rhythm that you drop is going to take you through those progressions.”
Nussmeier, who has a reputation for making all kinds of throws, has worked on his decision making in the passing game. His emphasis is on knowing when he should or shouldn’t test his arm strength.
“I remember a third down — I believe it was against Central Michigan, or it was McNeese — and I took a fader out on the third down where instead if I took the 5-yard out, we would’ve had the first-and-goal. So, situations like that that I've learned or tried to improve on and knowing when it's second-and-short or first-and-10, you can take the shot.”
The quarterbacks are running the same plays in the same offense despite their different styles. Once the starter is named, there will be room for them to add their own “window dressing,” according to Daniels.
“We both could do pretty much the same thing,” Daniels said. “It’s not going to change just because I'm more mobile than Nuss(meier). They're not gonna change different stuff for us: We're going to stay within the offense.”
The level of playing experience is where they differ most. As a redshirt freshman, Nussmeier has time to wait for the job.
Daniels has participated in a quarterback competition before — winning the starting position as a true freshman at Arizona State, but he was competing against two other freshmen from his recruiting class. They were both 6-foot-2 pro-style quarterbacks in Joey Yellen and Ethan Long.
He arrived on campus as the No. 4 quarterback in the nation while Yellen was No. 22 and Long was No. 35, and Daniels even beat out redshirt sophomore Dillon Sterling-Cole, who had appeared in six games in his two years at ASU. Sterling-Cole ended up transferring that season.
Daniels said the three freshmen bonded through the experience, despite competing against each other, and that’s the way him and Nussmeier have approached it. The objective is to move the offense and win games.
“We were all 18 years old in that quarterback battle, so now it's just that I'm older and we’ve got two younger guys in there, too," Daniels said. "It's the same feeling — just go out there and just be able to build those relationships because, at the end of day, you're going to turn to the guys. They can give you a different idea or perspective, and you’ve got to be able to trust them.”
Nussmeier will take any role he's given.
"I was a backup all last year," he said. "I don't think you guys saw me for one second moping and complaining. All I cared about was us winning games, and I think it's vice versa. If I'm in, Jayden's going to be the same way."