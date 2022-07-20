It's Day 3 of SEC Media Days in Atlanta and the defending national champions of Georgia highlight the slate with Kirby Smart taking the stage in Atlanta.
Arkansas's Sam Pittman starts the schedule as as the first speaker at 8:05 a.m. Smart will get his chance to speak at 10:30 a.m. and he'll be followed by Billy Napier of Florida at noon. Kentucky wraps up the day with Mark Stoops taking the podium at 1:25 p.m.
This will mark Napier's first appearance at SEC Media Days after moving over to Florida following a successful stint at Louisiana.
You can follow along below as all four coaches speak in Atlanta.