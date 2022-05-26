After the LSU men's track and field team picked up four NCAA qualifiers and advanced five athletes to the second round of the NCAA East preliminaries Wednesday, it was the women's turn Thursday.
Just like the men's team, the women had a productive day in the field and on the track at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.
Three Tigers punched their tickets to the nationals to be held June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon, by finishing in the top 12 of their field events and 10 others earned spots in the second round Saturday with berths in Eugene on the line.
Long jumpers Morgan Smalls and Serena Bolden were the first to earn spots and pole vaulter Lisa Gunnarsson joined them a bit later after expected bad weather forced NCAA officials to move the meet schedule up four hours for the second day in a row.
Smalls finished sixth among the 12 qualifiers in the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 8½ inches and Bolden was 10th with a best of 20-2½.
Gunnarsson, who leads the nation with a mark of 15-3 this season, easily made it through as one of 11 competitors who cleared 14-1¾.
On the track, LSU was equally solid.
The Tigers advanced four athletes to the next round of the 100 meters and added two each in the 200 and 800. They also had one each in the 100-meter hurdles and 400 hurdles.
Favour Ofili and Thelma Davies advanced in both short sprints.
Ofili had the second-best time of the first round in the 100 and 200 at 11.08 and 22.29 seconds, while Davies clocked times of 11.42 to finish 21st among the 100 qualifiers and 23.02 to place 13th among the 200 qualifiers.
Joining them in the second round of the 100 will be Symone Mason (11.41) and Tionna Beard-Brown (11.42).
Alia Armstrong clocked the fastest time of the day in winning her heat of the 100 hurdles and Garriel White was fifth among the 400 hurdles qualifiers with a 57.93.
In the 800, freshman Michaela Rose was second in her heat with the fourth-fastest time of the day at 2 minutes, 04.43 seconds and Katy-Ann McDonald also got in with a time of 2:05.76.