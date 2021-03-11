This week has been the quiet before the storm for LSU softball, hopefully the quiet before storming the SEC schedule.

No midweek games and more intense practices are the rule for the No. 12 Tigers going into the conference opening series at No. 22 Tennessee. Friday’s opener will commence at 5 p.m. with noon games on Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s by design; we always try to have this week open so we can get ready for SEC play, get back to playing LSU softball,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “In our sport you can play your way out of good shape and good mechanics because there are so many games.”

LSU (13-6) is coming off a good showing at home, taking two of three games from then No. 5 Texas. Torina is counting on her team being battle-hardened with 11 games against Power 5 schools to one for the Vols. The Tigers dropped the opener against Texas but bounced back to sweep the following doubleheader.

“We liked how they fought, we had a couple of defensive things, but we looked more confident,” Torina said. “We liked what we got out of Cait Calland and Ali Newland in different spots. I liked seeing (Taylor) Tidwell start going again. We liked winning.”

Shortstop Taylor Pleasants said she’s particularly excited to prepare for her first SEC weekend. Last year at this time, corona virus restrictions went into effect and wiped out the remainder of the season as LSU was preparing to fly to South Carolina for the opener.

“It’s really exciting, we’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Pleasants said. “(Against Texas) I felt we had that (intensity) all along but we kept moving and kept grinding and it showed. It was a good running start into SEC play for sure.”

Pleasants is batting .339 with four homers and a team best 21 RBI. Leadoff hitter Aliyah Andrews leads the tigers with a .426 average and 11 steals in 12 attempts. Ciara Briggs is hitting .360

Torina said she’s planning to use all five pitchers with the order determined by matchups.

“We’ve seen some great things out of (Ali) Kilponen in relief and we won’t hesitate to go to her,” she said. “Same with (Shelbi) Sunseri. MB (Maribeth Gorsuch) is a leader and competitor, so we’re confident there. (Shelby) Wickersham has had a solid week of practice.”

Tennessee has won 12 consecutive games and leads the SEC in batting average (.358) and stolen bases (40 in 41 attempts). The Vol pitching staff, led by Ashley Rogers, has the league’s third best earned run average at 0.71

“She looks like the real deal,” Torina said of Rogers. “They’re good, no way around it, they’re always good.”

Rogers was 21-7 as a freshman in 2019 but LSU did not play the Vols, and she missed all of last season with an injury. She has been dominant in 2021 with an 8-1 record, 0.70 earned run average and 94 strikeouts with only eight walks in 50 innings pitched. Opposing batters are hitting .100 against her.

Outfielders Amanda Ayala and Kiki Milloy are hitting .448 and .417, respectively and have combined for 16 home runs and 37 RBI.