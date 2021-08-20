The LSU basketball program made a significant addition to its backcourt on Friday with the announcement that Justice Williams, who was regarded as a top 2022 prospect, has reclassified and will be immediately eligible to play during the 2021-22 campaign.
Williams will be in classes when the semester starts on Monday and start workouts for the new season, LSU announced Friday.
Williams is a 6-foot-3 combo guard from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who spent his junior season in Florida at Montverde Academy.
“We were very excited when Justice committed earlier this summer and we knew there was an opportunity for him to enroll early,” LSU head coach Will Wade said in a statement. “He is a combo guard who can score at all three levels and has great vision off ball screens. Justice is an extremely hard worker who has been a part of winning teams everywhere he has played. He will be a great fit with our team and program.”
Welcome to The Boot, Justice Williams!Eligible immediately.
Williams, who is a four-star prospect, committed to the Tigers earlier this year over offers from Alabama, Auburn and UConn. He was rated as the No.3 shooting guard in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.com.
"This will afford me the opportunity to develop my physicality on and off the court with high-level athletes on a proven SEC TEAM," Williams said in a tweet. "I'm looking forward to taking this next step that will prepare me for my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA."