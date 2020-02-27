Stephen Sullivan only caught 12 passes in his senior season with LSU, but he showed his speed early on during on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine.
He clocked an official 4.66 in the 40-yard dash, putting him in the top end of all tight ends who participated in the drill. Teammate Thaddeus Moss is not participating in workouts. That time matched what former LSU tight end Foster Moreau ran at the 2019 combine.
Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam paced the group with a blazing 4.53.
COMBINE MEASUREMENTS/RESULTS
STEPHEN SULLIVAN, TE
- Age: 23 (senior)
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 248 pounds
- Arms: 35 3/8"
- Hands: 10 1/8"
- 40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds
- Bench press: DNP
- Vertical jump: 36.5 inches
- Broad jump: 123 inches
- 3-cone: 7.51 seconds
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.62 seconds
- 60-yard shuttle: DNP
- Prospect grade: 5.64 (Chance to make end of roster or practice squad)
LSU HIGHLIGHTS
Sullivan didn't quite start receiving national attention for the next level until he showcased his 85⅛ wingspan at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, in January. Sullivan flipped between wide receiver and tight end during his time at LSU, and he finished his collegiate career with 46 catches, 712 yards and three touchdowns. While Thaddeus Moss solidified the tight end spot in 2019, Sullivan moved back to wide receiver to support an injured Terrace Marshall.
EXPERT QUOTES
Lance Zierlein: "Big receiver with the body type and contested catch toughness to make transition to a big slot or flex tight end role. He added weight and played tight end early in the year, but simply lacked the functional strength as a blocker. However, he's an above-average blocker in space who can help spring receiver screens, jet-sweeps and outside runs. He finds traffic and coverage too often in his routes and needs to get better at using his burst and body to separate. He's a developmental project worth a stash spot while teams keep tinkering and teaching to see if they have something."
Ric Serritella: "A smooth, fluid route runner with big play ability after the catch, Sullivan hails from a wide receiver background and is a huge mismatch for most linebackers and safeties.He possesses great size, long arms and a huge catch radius with his seven-foot wingspan.His blocking technique obviously remains a work in progress with limited experience but Sullivan is willing, gives great effort and embraces the task. He was mostly under the radar playing second fiddle to Thaddeus Moss and will be viewed as a developmental project and may even need to redshirt his first year as a pro but the Day Three investment is well worth the upside."
Draft projection: Round 6 pick (Serritella)
The Advocate's Brooks Kubena contributed to this report