“I actually greeted her out at the airport this morning with the administrative staff and Will Wade and several other people. It's an exciting time for her. It's an exciting time for her family. But it's also a very exciting time for LSU and for the community of Baton Rouge and for the state of Louisiana. I think she's really excited. I think it's something that probably is really going to rejuvenate her at this point in her career. I read her bio yesterday. It made me dizzy, her accomplishments. They made me look like a Little Leaguer compared to my bio. I've never seen anybody have so much success in a career. I think she's got one last push in her career to do something special at LSU. She's excited. She told me she was. I think it's amazing that our administration, led by Scott (Woodward), was able to pull this off. I think it's exciting for everybody that loves LSU. I think she's going to be awesome.”

— LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri

“This is a home run hire. She’s obviously a lightning rod for controversy because she’s not afraid to say what she thinks. But I think players respond to that and admire her for that. She automatically comes in with her ability to recruit players. She’s top five. It elevates them (LSU) right away in areas where they were lacking.”

— ESPN women’s basketball analyst Steffi Sorensen Monday on “Off the Bench” on WNXX-FM 104.5

“It’s a huge commitment to women’s athletics for us (LSU) to have the moxie to go after the best women’s basketball coach in the country. I’m so excited to follow this journey to bring LSU a championship.”

— Former LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux

“It won’t take long if history is any teacher to know LSU is going to have success. Kim Mulkey only took five seasons at Baylor to win them their first national championship. Her teams take on her personality. There’s a toughness there, a relentlessness, especially on the defensive end of the floor. If you watch the SEC, you know it’s a league where defense matters. It’s only a matter of time, a short amount of time I think, before we see LSU back on the national stage, before we see LSU competing for SEC championships and national championships.”

— ESPN women’s basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo on “SportsCenter” Monday

“I think it’s exciting. To have someone like her to learn from is exciting.”

— LSU softball coach Beth Torina

“We are grateful for the more than two decades Kim Mulkey poured into building Baylor women's basketball to one of the nation's premier programs. Coach Mulkey's sustained success is one of the most remarkable runs in college basketball history, and her accomplishments are worthy of the Naismith Hall of Fame induction she'll experience later this year. As we wish Coach Mulkey the best in a return to her home state, we celebrate her numerous accomplishments. Under Coach Mulkey's leadership, Baylor women's basketball has won every Big 12 Conference regular-season title since 2011 and added 11 Big 12 tournament titles, bringing home 23 Big 12 trophies during her 21-year career. The 2005 NCAA Championship showed the world Baylor could compete at the highest level nationally, and she added two more national championships in 2012 and 2019, placing Baylor alongside UConn, Tennessee and Stanford as the only programs to win three national titles. She did all of this while achieving a 100 percent graduation rate among student-athletes who started and finished their collegiate careers at Baylor.”

— Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades

“On behalf of Baylor University, I want to extend our deepest appreciation to Coach Kim Mulkey for her incredible leadership of our women's basketball program for the past 21 seasons. As a Hall of Fame coach, her teams were a shining light for Baylor and a point of tremendous pride for all of us in the Baylor Family. More importantly, while Coach Mulkey prepared her student-athletes for success on the court, she also ensured they were successful beyond basketball as proud graduates of Baylor. We will always be grateful for Coach Mulkey building Baylor into a nationally elite women's basketball program and for her commitment to excellence. We wish Kim and her family all the best as she returns to her Louisiana roots.”

— Baylor President Linda Livingstone

“You feel a great deal of remorse and sadness. Many tears were shed. All I could tell them is I was going home and I loved them. It was just a feeling in my gut it was time to go home.

“Kramer’s mom has come home.”

— Kim Mulkey