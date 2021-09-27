Ed Orgeron isn’t satisfied.
His team has won three straight games after a season-opening loss, but the coach knows LSU must improve as it approaches the heart of its schedule, and one area in particular remains a concern.
“We still got a ways to go,” Orgeron said Monday, “and it starts with protection.”
Protection has been an issue throughout the season. The problem appeared in LSU’s first game, and it has continued until now, lingering as the offensive line played the last three games with at least one backup in the starting lineup.
Now, as LSU prepares for No. 22 Auburn in a primetime matchup inside Tiger Stadium this weekend, the team ranks 68th nationally in sacks allowed per game (2).
“Our pass protection has to improve,” Orgeron said. “It's nowhere near where it needs to be. Too many free hits on the quarterback.”
The root of the problem began in preseason practice, when injuries kept the starting offensive line from practicing together. They never got a chance to build cohesion before the first game. Then left tackle Cameron Wire went down against UCLA, and three separate players started at the position as LSU looked for a solution until Wire could return.
LSU also played against McNeese State with three backups in the starting lineup.
Personnel hasn’t been the only cause. The Tigers looked discombobulated on offense the first two games as they tried to find the perfect play call. They adjusted their pace the last two games, hoping to push defenses on their heels and prevent them from blitzing as heavily as UCLA.
The tempo helped spark the offense, but LSU continued to struggle with allowing pressure against Mississippi State. On LSU’s first possession, sophomore quarterback Max Johnson dropped back five times. He was pressured three times and hit twice, according to ESPN. Despite the pressure, Johnson completed 4 of 5 passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Mississippi State finished with two sacks and four quarterback hurries.
“I think in the first half I had a little bit more off-schedule throws,” Johnson said. “The second half, I think we settled in. The o-line did a great job in the second half. Whether they were sliding protections or not, they did a really good job of protecting me and we were able to make some big plays.”
Moving forward, Orgeron said the protection has to improve to give Johnson time, which could help LSU gain more yards on early downs to avoid third-and-long situations, an ideal scenario for defenses to blitz.
“The better we can protect him,” Orgeron said, “the more success he’s going to have.”
Orgeron thinks continuity will help. Wire, who returned to practice last week and dressed out against Mississippi State with a brace on his right knee, is on track to play against Auburn. Versatile backup Charles Turner may also return after missing the last two games. If Wire plays, LSU will have its starting offensive line for the first time since the first half of the season opener.
The offensive line’s ability to protect also extends to LSU’s struggles running the ball. The Tigers have eclipsed the 100-yard threshold once this season. They average 80 yards rushing per game, which ranks 122nd in the country, making the offense one-dimensional.
“I think we have some outstanding backs,” Orgeron said. “We just don't have any room to run. We have some guys that are getting knocked back.”
The protection issues have prevented LSU’s offense from resembling the 2019 version, the ideal Orgeron wanted to regain this season. That year, the Tigers used a man-to-man blocking scheme, allowing them to run five routes on any given play. But their protection issues have required them to use a running back and tight end to block, reducing the options in the passing game.
“It all starts with protection,” Orgeron said. “As soon as we can get our protection down, we can get back to that, But until then, it will not look like that because it was a five-man protection with the rest of the guys out.”