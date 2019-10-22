The LSU offensive line is one of 24 from around the country that made the Midseason Honor Roll for the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the nation's top offensive line.
The Foundation for Teamwork has presented the award since 2015 in honor of legendary offensive line coach Joe Moore.
The voting committee praised LSU's line for its play in a 42-28 win over No. 7 Florida on Oct. 12, a game in which quarterback Joe Burrow was not sacked or hurried.
The Tigers netted 511 total yards that evening, getting 293 passing yards and three touchdowns and 218 rushing yards and three scores.
LSU's starting unit that night was composed of left tackle Saahdiq Charles, left guard Adrian Magee, center Lloyd Cushenberry, right guard Damien Lewis and right tackle Austin Deculus.
"They rose to the occasion and set a physical tone vs. Florida," the committee noted. "Even their TE 81 (Thaddeus Moss) brought it. Dude played angry. Possessed. It was beautiful.
"Really liked their sustain at LOS (line of scrimmage). More NFL style where it was 'maintain and sustain' versus blowing guys off. But it got the job done vs. very good Gator front. I’m a buyer.”
Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 19 with finalists being revealed Dec. 10. The winner will be announced in late December.