Unfinished business. It’s a familiar theme these days for the LSU women’s golf team.
When last we saw LSU’s Latanna Stone and Ingrid Lindblad, they were tying for second place in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Stone struggled to a double bogey-bogey finish, while Lindblad put on a final-round charge that also included a frustrating bogey on 18 which kept her out of a playoff.
Now they’re leading LSU into the SEC Championships, which begin Wednesday at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama. LSU blitzed the field during the stroke play portion of the event there last year, only to come up short of the team title with a loss to Mississippi State in the match play semifinals.
Three veterans return from that team: Lindblad, a junior from Sweden and the world’s No. 2-ranked women’s amateur; Stone, a junior from Florida; and Carla Tejedo Mulet, a sophomore from Spain. Another Swedish player, freshman Elsa Svensson, and senior Jessica Bailey round out the five-player roster for the Tigers.
Runion said Stone required a little rehab work on her legs after the demanding week at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, but that she and Lindblad are recharged and ready to go again.
The SEC Championship format again consists of three rounds of stroke play, with the top eight teams advancing to match play. The SEC individual champion will be crowned after the stroke play portion as well.
The Tigers stormed to a 46-under par total in last year’s stroke play, the lowest 54-hole score in NCAA women's golf history. Lindblad finished individual runner-up to South Carolina’s Pauline-Roussin Bouchard (Stone finished fourth).
“If we play like we can we should advance” to match play, Runion said. “But it won’t be easy. We have like 11 teams ranked in the top 30.”
South Carolina leads at No. 3, followed by No. 9 Alabama, No. 10 Florida, No. 11 Texas A&M and No. 14 LSU. Defending NCAA champion Ole Miss, led by St. Gabriel native and ANWA competitor Julia Johnson, is No. 23.
The match play semifinals will be streamed at 4 p.m. Saturday on SECNetwork+, while the match play final will be on the SEC Network at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.