LSU will play the winner of Southern Miss and Arizona State in the championship round of the NCAA regional on Sunday night.
Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: TBA
STREAMING: TBA
LIVE UPDATES: https://www.theadvocate.com/lsu
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 1 seed in the Baton Rouge regional and the No. 13 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.
RECORDS: LSU is 39-24.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Redshirt So. RHP Eric Walker (5-4, 5.32 ERA, 67.2 IP, 30 BB, 54 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU will have to wait to find out its opponent. Southern Mississippi and Arizona State will play earlier in the day for the second time this weekend in an elimination game. LSU has Walker, Devin Fontenot and Matthew Beck available to pitch in the championship round. Walker struggled at the SEC tournament — inconsistency has marked his season — but coach Paul Mainieri remained confident in Walker.