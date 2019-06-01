somisslsu.060219 HS 1679.JPG
LSU center fielder Zach Watson (9) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two run home run in the sixth inning in game four of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional between LSU and Southern Miss, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 8-4.

LSU will play the winner of Southern Miss and Arizona State in the championship round of the NCAA regional on Sunday night.

Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: TBA

STREAMING: TBA

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 1 seed in the Baton Rouge regional and the No. 13 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

RECORDS: LSU is 39-24.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Redshirt So. RHP Eric Walker (5-4, 5.32 ERA, 67.2 IP, 30 BB, 54 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU will have to wait to find out its opponent. Southern Mississippi and Arizona State will play earlier in the day for the second time this weekend in an elimination game. LSU has Walker, Devin Fontenot and Matthew Beck available to pitch in the championship round. Walker struggled at the SEC tournament — inconsistency has marked his season — but coach Paul Mainieri remained confident in Walker.

